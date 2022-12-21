About

Hello. I'm Quis, an author on Videohive.net and creator of Motionprincess.com. This site was created with one simple goal in mind: provide unique and quality animation materials for all motion lovers out there, whether it's scripts for Adobe After Effects or ready-made animations that anyone can use. Anything that can solve complex tasks, ideally, in one click.

Why is it named Motion Princess? Well, what are the first assosiations you have when someone says «animation»? For me, that would be fairy tales and fantasy worlds. So I wanted a name from somewhere far away, from a fantasy world.

Contact: hello@motionprincess.com